Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTNR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $789.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

