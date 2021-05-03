Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,127,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,221.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,370,000 shares of company stock worth $11,378,200 and sold 145,127 shares worth $358,825. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,410. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

