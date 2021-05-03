Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 33.5%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 978.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $30.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

