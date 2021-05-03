Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 33.5%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 978.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $30.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.14.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
