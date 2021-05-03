Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,437. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.