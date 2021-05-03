Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.73

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.73 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 183386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

Several research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

