Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,530,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 32,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Brands International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 209,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,157,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.