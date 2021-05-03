Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. 43,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,359. Hudson Executive Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

