Comerica Bank Buys 18,659 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.24. 947,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

