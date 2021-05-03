Comerica Bank Has $36.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

