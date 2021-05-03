Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Major Shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc Buys 25,000 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WHG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 million, a P/E ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

