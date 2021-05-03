Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook Sells 13,484 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PEO traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,741. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

