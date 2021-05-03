First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor Sells 300,000 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FHN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.73.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.