First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor Sells 300,000 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHN traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

