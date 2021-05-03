Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $31.76 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $31.76 million and $139,403.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,036.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.09 or 0.05787708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.08 or 0.00510343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.83 or 0.01781029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.42 or 0.00719580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00638464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00439470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,879,798 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.