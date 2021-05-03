American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AFIN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. 21,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

