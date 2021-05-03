ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.65. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

