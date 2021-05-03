Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ III remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,261. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Information Services Group by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

