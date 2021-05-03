Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0721

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $264.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.76 or 0.01033927 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00100037 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

