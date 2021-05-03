Stifel Nicolaus Raises GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target to $9.00

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 276.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 14,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

