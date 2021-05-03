Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ORGO stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $23.22. 52,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $619,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,447,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

