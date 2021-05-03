Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $32.16. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

