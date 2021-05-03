Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $361.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

