ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $77.97. 9,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,205. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.99.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

