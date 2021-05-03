Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,251,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. 131,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

