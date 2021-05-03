Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Tesla by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Tesla by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 521,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,494,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $691.93. 399,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.60 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $666.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

