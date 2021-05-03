$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,924. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

