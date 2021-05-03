Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $226.20. 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.