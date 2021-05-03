Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.98. 123,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

