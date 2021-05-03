Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.98. 123,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.55. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
