Santori & Peters Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Santori & Peters lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $74.94. 178,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

