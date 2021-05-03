WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,936. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.88 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $375.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

