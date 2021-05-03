Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $133.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $327.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

