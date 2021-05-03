Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

