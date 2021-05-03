Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

