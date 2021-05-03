Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,409,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

