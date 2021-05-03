Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

