Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.09 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

