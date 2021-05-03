AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

