Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

