Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,015 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

