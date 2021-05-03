Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 883,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 61,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 41,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,690. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

