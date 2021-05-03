JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.91.

The Boeing stock opened at $234.91 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

