Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Typerium has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $2,703.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

