Howland Capital Management LLC Has $23.26 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,670,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $4,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

