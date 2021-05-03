$131.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report $131.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $133.31 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $544.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.65 billion to $556.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $558.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $572.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $142.30. 368,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

