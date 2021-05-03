Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

