Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $693.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.60 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

