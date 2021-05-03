SL Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.74. 46,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,509. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

