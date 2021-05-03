AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.49 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

