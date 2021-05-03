B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 688,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.88. 11,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.48%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

