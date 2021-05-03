Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.74

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 4704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 29.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.