ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 841,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,038. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.